Tech Company Forcing Employees to do 10,000 Steps Per Day

What would you do if this was mandatory at your workplace?

A Chinese tech company has made it mandatory for all of their employees to clock 10,000 steps per day. Not reaching the 10,000 step goal means they could face a penalty of 50 to 100 push-ups.

An employee of the unnamed company said the HR department made him sign up for a feature on the WeChat messaging app that tracks the number of steps they take per day.

He says many of his colleagues who used to spend their lunches playing computer games now go out together for walks.

The company says they want their employees to lead healthy lives, and employees who actively play sports do not have to participate.

