Listen Live

Tears And Hugs In Humboldt

A town gathers to grieve

By News

There was no puck drop at centre ice last night at the arena in Humboldt Saskatchewan. Instead, bouquets of flowers encircled centre ice as town residents gathered to remember the victims of the crash between their junior hockey team’s bus tractor-trailer. Fifteen people players, team staff and a radio play-by-play announcer were killed…

Team president Kevin Garinger noting the families, the players’ billets and the town itself are not alone in their grief with support coming in from across the country – not just for them, but for the first responders who attended the scene and for the driver of the truck involved.

The police investigation of the crash continues.

 

Related posts

Vimy Ridge Day – PM Trudeau

Fatal crash in Kawartha Lakes

SIU investigating the death of a man south of Orillia

Barrie Colts Introduce Top Picks From 2018 Priority Selection Draft

Barrie Road Restrictions

Charity scam making the rounds in high schools

Orillia man faces charges after search warrant

Students Offering Family Portraits For The Right Price… Free

Former Funeral Home Director Charged with Defrauding Victims of Nearly Half a Million