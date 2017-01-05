Team Canada Goes for Gold!

For hockey fans. the Christmas – New Year holiday break is always exciting when the World Jr. Hockey Tournament starts on Boxing Day and continues through the holidays with high-flying, exciting hockey action featuring the best under-20 hockey players from countries around the world competing for hockey supremacy. For Canada, it’s either win the gold, or we’ve lost.

Team Canada had made it’s way through to the semi-finals last night and a lot of people were feeling the team didn’t have the defense or goal-tending to beat Sweden in the semi-finals at the World Jr. Hockey Championships, but last night after a slow start that saw goalie Connor Ingram giving up two goals on the first three shots he faced, Carter Hart was brought in off the bench to try to help Canada’s gold medal hopes at this year’s championship. After that, Hart closed the door and made some great saves while Team Canada’s offense came alive and eventually went on to defeat the previously unbeaten Swedes at the tournament by a score of 5-2 to advance to tonight’s finals against the U.S.A. tonight.

Team Canada coach Dominique Ducharme who doesn’t usually announce in advance who will start in goal has confirmed Carter Hart will be in net for tonight’s Gold Medal match. The U.S. has beat Canada the last two times they have met in a world junior final. Once in 2012 in Saskatoon and the other in 2004 in Helsinki.

Tonight’s game goes at 7:30. Go Canada Go!