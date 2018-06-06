Tay Township residents charged in series of break and enters

The OPP have arrested and charged two Tay Township residents after completing a lengthy investigation stemming from a rash of reported break and enters. They were reported in the Tay and Oro-Medonte Townships in February to March.

As a result, the following charges have been laid…

37 year old Tay Township man

– 5 counts of Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

– 4 counts of Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

– 7 counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

– 3 counts of Break, Enter dwelling house

During the investigation the man was also involved in a traffic related incident on the morning of May 8th, Highway 12 Tay Township. He has been charged with the following Criminal and Traffic Act offences

– Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

– Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

– Driving while under suspension

– Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate

– Race a motor vehicle-Stunt

– Fail to stop for Police (Pursuit)

– Pass, roadway not clear, approaching traffic

– Fail to Comply with Recognizance

31 year old Tay Township woman

– 9 counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– 8 counts Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

– 2 counts Break, Enter dwelling house

– 1 count Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

– 1 count Possession for the Purpose Schedule 1 Trafficking (Cocaine)