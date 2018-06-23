“TAY” Canada Day Celebrations – 22nd & 23rd June 2018

Under the “Big Top”, Oakwood Community Arena,

290 Park Street Victoria Harbour. L0K 2A0

4:00 pm – 01:00 am on 22 June and 12:00 noon – 01:00 23/24 June

Supporting Radio for Cardiology, Hospice Huronia and St Vincent de Paul Food Bank This event is not to be missed and has turned into the second most popular celebration in the area.

It all starts on the 22nd June at 5:00pm with a Steak on a Bun dinner put on by the Victoria Harbour and District Lions, where patrons can listen and dance to one of the region’s best music for all ages bands ”STIR IT UP” (some former members of the Martels) At 8:30pm folks will be rocking to 3 shows in 1, The Beach Party Boys (tribute to the Beach Boys), Jersey Seasons (tribute to Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons) and Johnny Gems & the Red Hot Bananas (tribute to American Graffiti)

PS. WEAR YOUR BEST BEACH PARTY ATTIRE AND POSSIBLY WIN A PRIZE!

On 23rd June starting at 12:00 noon everyone will be treated to one the best Canada Day Parades in Simcoe County., Fabulous prizes for the best decorated bicycles (Jr & Sr Category), Best Decorated Lawn Tractor and Float. Thereafter chow down on FREE Hamburgers and Sausages graciously provided by the Wye Heritage Marina and FREE Hot Dogs by the VH Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Saturday afternoon is totally filled with great entertainment. Local recording artist Nick Howell” will take the stage at 2:30, followed by our The Legends Impersonator Show starring Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Tim McGraw, George Jones and Willie Nelson. Finally, prior to the evening’s entertainment, one of the best County bands in the area, “The Outlaw Sons” will take the stage.

Don’t miss the Exotic Petting Zoo, Balloon Twisters, Face Painters, Unicyclist/Juggler/Comic and a full contingent of Artisans selling their wares, Children’s Watermelon eating contest, and much more.

At 8:30PM, All the way from Montreal the tent will Totally Rock to North America’s best “AC/DC Tribute Band “21 GUN SALUTE”. The Port McNicoll Anglers and Hunters will provide Food for Both evenings and the Recreation and Culture Committee will provide pop, chips, coffee, etc.

This fabulous event is not to be missed!

The day’s entertainment (other than beverages) is completely FREE. Cost for the evening entertainment for each night is $15.00 per wristband bought in advance and $20.00 at the gate. The Venue fills up quickly, so don’t delay purchasing your wristbands. They can be obtained at the Tay Township Office, Victoria Harbour Mercantile Store, Bourgeois Motors, Midland Fish & Chips, VH Legion, Harbour Palace Pizza, Yannis in Fesserton, 5-Star Takeaway in Tiny or contact

Doug at 705-534-4845, Dennis at 705-209-0848, or Harry at 705-534-4196

Many thanks to our Major Sponsors, Newmarket –Tay Power Distribution Ltd, VIA Rail Canada, Wye Heritage Marina, Brampton Brick, Tay Township, Molson/Coors, The Midland Mirror, & 104.1 The Dock, Midland Home Hardware, CIM Development Group, Victoria Harbour Lions, and the Victoria Harbour Legion.

Come visit us at our website, http://www.taycanadaday.ca or Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/taycanadaday/ for continual updates.