Taxi? UBER? Barrie Takes a Fare-er Approach

The City of Barrie is taking a different approach in hopes of keeping cab companies and other ride-sharing services happy. Council last night gave initial approval to a plan to deregulate some rules for cab drivers and regulate some of them for services such as UBER and You Drink We Drive. Part of the plan, says Mayor Jeff Lehman, is to allow all of them set their own fares…

Under the plan, licensing fees would be adjusted – higher for the cab companies, but lower for the drivers and their vehicles. All concerned would be subject to some minimum standards. Among them, drivers having a valid provincial licence, a good driving record and adequate insurance. Vehicles would have to be in good repair.

This would be a two year pilot project beginning July 1, if council gives final approval at next week’s meeting.