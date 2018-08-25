9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

July 7, 14, 21, 28 & August 4, 11, 18, 25

Name of Event: Taste the Trail Summer Market Sainte-Marie

Enjoy and experience a unique twist on an old favourite. The Summer Market at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons will host a variety of farm fresh vendors, artisans, educational exhibits and interactive booths. It will also have weekly entertainment including a variety of musical styles, circus demonstrations and so much more!

Join us for an authentically Canadian Experience!