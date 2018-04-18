Talking Trash Has Gotten The County of Simcoe Second Prize

The County of Simcoe is crowing about its waste diversion efforts. Rightly so, after the County got the second place prize, out of all Ontario municipalities, from the province’s waste reporting body. The County’s waste diversion rate of 60 per cent is the highest in the ten years Simcoe’s been recording it. “Our residents deserve credit for their continued participation in our diversion programs,” said Warden Gerry Marshall. “It’s clear that our entire region is becoming better at separating their waste and utilizing our existing County diversion programs both at curbside and at our Waste Management Facilities. We always have room for improvement, and greater use of our green bins will help us achieve even stronger results moving forward.” Officials also point to the curbside collection of batteries as another success story.