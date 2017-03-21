Taking The Fear Out Of Night Driving

Ford is introducing new technology to take the fear out of night driving – the fear of hitting someone is at the top of the list. This new technology is designed to detect pedestrians at night

and automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not respond to an initial audio and video warnings. It be introduced first on the next-generation Ford Fiesta in Europe. In North America, the new technology will debut first on the 2018 Ford F-150 and the 2018 Ford Mustang. It processes information from a radar located in the fender coupled with a windshield mounted camera, drawing from database of pedestrian shapes.This enables the system to distinguish people from objects. The camera can deliver more than 30 snapshots every second, allowing to pick out pedestrians in low-light conditions.

image: provided by Ford