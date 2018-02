Calling all Spider-man fans: Tom Hardy is starring in Sony’s latest comic book franchise Venom.

You may recognise Hardy’s character as Peter Parker’s rival and Spider-man’s nemesis, originally played by Topher Grace in Spider-man 3. In this case, the anti-hero takes the lead.

Catch the first release of the trailer below, where Tom Hardy performs as Eddie Brock.

The film hits theatres on October 5th.