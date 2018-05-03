Listen Live

Tailgating To Support Autism Ontario

Plenty of Food Up For Grabs During a Unique Fundraiser

By News

A unique way to raise funds is descending on Barrie’s Southshore Centre: a tailgate party. No need for any fancy dress or black tie for this fundraiser, instead wear your favourite team’s jersey to the Autism Ontario Spring Tailgate Party. Megan Law is one of the organizing forces behind this party, and breaks down why they decided to go with a tailgate

She adds the entry fee is well worth the price tag.

And while you’re getting well fed at the tailgate party, Megan says the funds will go towards a worthy cause.

The Spring Tailgate Party takes place May 5th from 6:00 to 11:00pm. Ticket information can be found on the Autism Ontario website.

