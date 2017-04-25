Taco Bell To Start Serving Alcohol This Summer!

In the fast food game, Taco Bell is raising the bar.

The Mexican-style restaurant chain will begin serving alcohol at select Canadian locations this summer, with its flagship store at 484 Queen St. W. in Toronto set to be the first to sell beer. Live más indeed.

“This announcement highlights how committed we are to further growing our business, and how devoted we are to building deeper relationships with our customers and evolving the way they experience our brand,” Taco Bell Canada general manager Amanda Clark, said in a release.

Taco Bell opened several “cantina” locations that serve alcohol in the United States last year. The move to introduce booze into Canadian stores is part of the company’s plans to expand from 170 locations to 700 across the country.

So who’s ready to wash that crunch wrap down with an ice cold beer?

Image via Flickr/Mike Mozart