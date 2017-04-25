Listen Live

Taco Bell To Start Serving Alcohol This Summer!

How About A Beer With That Fries Supreme?

By Food, Life Hacks

In the fast food game, Taco Bell is raising the bar.

The Mexican-style restaurant chain will begin serving alcohol at select Canadian locations this summer, with its flagship store at 484 Queen St. W. in Toronto set to be the first to sell beer. Live más indeed.

“This announcement highlights how committed we are to further growing our business, and how devoted we are to building deeper relationships with our customers and evolving the way they experience our brand,” Taco Bell Canada general manager Amanda Clark, said in a release.

Taco Bell opened several “cantina” locations that serve alcohol in the United States last year. The move to introduce booze into Canadian stores is part of the company’s plans to expand from 170 locations to 700 across the country.

So who’s ready to wash that crunch wrap down with an ice cold beer?

Image via Flickr/Mike Mozart

Related posts

See High Park’s Cherry Blossoms This Weekend

When to Plant Your Veggies!

5 Garage Sale Hacks

Clear Coffee is Here

You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery

Seattle Mariners Fans Can’t Get Enough Toasted Lime-Chili Grasshoppers at Games

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

5 TIPS: To Throw An Adult Easter Egg Hunt

How To Make The Perfect Grilled Cheese