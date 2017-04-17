Listen Live

Tablets And Smartphones Even Keeping Toddlers Awake

Sleep loss minimal, yet significant

Maybe you want to wait awhile before introducing your toddler to a touchsreen. Researchers at Birbeck University of London have found those between 6 and 11 months of age, who play with smartphones or tablets, get less sleep than others their age. Not a lot less, but study authors say every minute matters when it comes to the benefits of sleep and young development. Click here for more on this story.

