Tablets And Smartphones Even Keeping Toddlers Awake

Maybe you want to wait awhile before introducing your toddler to a touchsreen. Researchers at Birbeck University of London have found those between 6 and 11 months of age, who play with smartphones or tablets, get less sleep than others their age. Not a lot less, but study authors say every minute matters when it comes to the benefits of sleep and young development. Click here for more on this story.

photo: Quinn Dombrowski via Flickr