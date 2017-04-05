Syracuse Crunch Take To The Ice In Full ‘Slap Shot’ Costumes

Old time hockey, like Eddie Shore!

The classic hockey cult film Slap Shot is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year. Hockey lovers far and wide can recite this movie word for word, and to pay homage to one of the most quotable movies of all time, the Syracuse Crunch decided to do their best Charlestown Chiefs impression last weekend.

During their game against the Toronto Marlies, the team wore Chiefs jerseys and everyone took the ice for warmups in the iconic Hanson Brothers glasses.

Okay, guys. Show us what you got. 👊 pic.twitter.com/zKwlA8dnXp — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 31, 2017

And although the players looked the part, they didn’t exactly “put on the foil”. There was only one fight in the game, and the Crunch lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Photos Courtesy of Syracuse Crunch