SUV Goes Through Thin Ice Near Georgina

Two Men Taken To Hospital

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia, after York Regional Police say they took an SUV out onto thin ice. An officer out on patrol around 2:00 Thursday morning, came across a man in distress at the side of the road in the Jackson’s Point area of Georgina. Another was located and it was discovered the pair had just escaped a vehicle that had gone through the ice. The two were taken to hospital, where one remained through Friday afternoon. The York Regional Police Underwater Recovery team helped get the SUV out of the water.

