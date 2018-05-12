Suspicious letter under investigation by OPP
A suspicious letter is under investigation by Huntsville OPP. The authorities were made aware of the letter Friday after it was sent to the media. The letter threatens the safety of the beaches in Muskoka and seeks to undermine tourism in the area. The OPP confirm they’ll utilize all required resources to determine the validity of the claims that were made. Further information will be provided only as the investigation continues.