Listen Live

UPDATE: Investigators Appealing For Witnesses Following “Suspicious” Bradford Century Home Fire

Police Looking for Clues to Canada Day Blaze

By News

A century home was damaged by fire in Bradford and investigators have since deemed it suspicious. The call came in around 4:00 Sunday morning, to a historic home on Moore Street. Firefighters with the Bradford Fire service brought in partners from Innisfil to help fight the blaze, after which investigators moved in to comb for clues as to how the fire got its start. No damage estimate as of yet.

South Simcoe Police is appealing for witnesses to this fire. Investigators are asking neighbours to check any outdoor video surveillance, in the off chance a clue could be spotted. It is believed the fire was started intentionally, sometime between 3:00 and 4:00 Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call the South Simcoe Police at 705-426-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Related posts

Under-Construction Bradford Building Caught Fire

Donation Jar Taken During Barrie Beer Store B&E

Canceling A Provincial Greenhouse Gas Program Costing the Public School Board Over a Million

The Rap Sheet

Mission Accomplished: 13 Rescued From Cave In Thailand

A&W Launch New Plant-Based Burger

Police Seeking Witnesses To Van/Motorcycle Crash

Could you live Without Plastic for a Month?

Barrie’s Real Estate Market Is Finally Heating up Again