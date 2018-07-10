UPDATE: Investigators Appealing For Witnesses Following “Suspicious” Bradford Century Home Fire

A century home was damaged by fire in Bradford and investigators have since deemed it suspicious. The call came in around 4:00 Sunday morning, to a historic home on Moore Street. Firefighters with the Bradford Fire service brought in partners from Innisfil to help fight the blaze, after which investigators moved in to comb for clues as to how the fire got its start. No damage estimate as of yet.

South Simcoe Police is appealing for witnesses to this fire. Investigators are asking neighbours to check any outdoor video surveillance, in the off chance a clue could be spotted. It is believed the fire was started intentionally, sometime between 3:00 and 4:00 Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call the South Simcoe Police at 705-426-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).