Suspects sought in Parry Sound theft

OPP are on the hunt for a pair of suspects in a theft in Parry Sound. Shortly after midnight Friday March 30th the suspects arrived in a vehicle, gained entry, stole a large quantity of cigarettes and departed the scene before police arrived to investigate. They were wearing dark pants and coats. The West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the suspects. If you have any information regarding this crime should contact the OPP or Crimestoppers.