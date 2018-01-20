Suspects Sought In Orillia Robbery
Murphy Road business hit
The OPP Central Region Emergency Response and Canines teams were called out after a robbery at a business on Murphy Road in Orillia. Police say a man and woman entered the business around 8:30 pm January 11, pushed a cashier out of the way and helped themselves to some cash. They fled on foot toward Uthoff Line.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Female
- Caucasian
- 5’3″-5’5″ tall.
- early 20’s
- shoulder length brown hair.
- wearing black knee-high “Hunter style boots”
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Male
- African descent
- approximately 6′ in height
- stocky build.
- approximately 30 years old
- short hair, wearing dark coloured clothing
Orillia OPP continues to investigate this incident. If anyone witnessed this or has information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).