Suspects arrested in Washago business robbery
OPP have identified the suspects involved in the robbery of a Washago business. A 37 year old man and 24 year old woman from Burlington were arrested by Kingston Police Service on unrelated charges. The man approached a cashier Sunday June 3rd brandishing a knife and demanded the cash register to be opened. The suspects will be transported to Orillia where they will be held for a bail hearing.