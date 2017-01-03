Suspect Sought Gas Bar Hold-Up

Barrie Police are looking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in an attempted hold-up last week on Essa Road. They say a man rode up to the XTR gas bar on a dark-coloured mountain bike around 6pm. Threats and a demand for cash were made. The clerk told police the man fled when told there was no access to the cash. The suspect is described as;

male, white

35 to 40-years-old

5’8″-5’9″, 230lbs-250lbs

wore prescription glasses & walked with a limp

thick brown beard

wore a dark toque, dark coat & light coloured pants

carrying a white cloth shopping bag

Anyone with information should contact contact PC J Dorion of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2660 or by email at jdorion@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).