Suspect Sought Gas Bar Hold-Up

Fled gas bar on mountain bike

Barrie Police are looking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in an attempted hold-up last week on Essa Road. They say a man rode up to the XTR gas bar on a dark-coloured mountain bike around 6pm.  Threats and a demand for cash were made. The clerk told police the man fled when told there was no access to the cash. The suspect is described as;

  • male, white
  • 35 to 40-years-old
  • 5’8″-5’9″, 230lbs-250lbs
  • wore prescription glasses & walked with a limp
  • thick brown beard
  • wore a dark toque, dark coat & light coloured pants
  • carrying a white cloth shopping bag

Anyone with information should contact contact PC J Dorion of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2660 or by email at jdorion@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

