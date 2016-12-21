Suspect Sought After Young Girl Grabbed In Orillia

Police are on the hunt for a man they believe is behind a series of inappropriate touching in Orillia. The OPP say around 9:00 Tuesday morning, a young girl was approached near a Gill and High Streets sports complex and was grabbed and spoken to inappropriately. Family and friends interrupted the incident, while the suspect fled on foot. OPP say similar incidences were reported in the area since 2014, and ask for any information on the suspect, described as a man between 16 and 32, wearing black hooded sweater and sunglasses. The OPP say now is a good time to remind children of the potential danger of strangers.