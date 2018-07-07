Suspect in Bike Theft being sought
The bike went missing Sunday June 17th in Barrie
Barrie Police are looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft. On Sunday, June 17th the victim stopped by a friend’s residence on Prince William Way, leaving his bicycle directly outside the front steps of the house. A few hours later he went to leave the house to find his bicycle gone. The residence was equipped with surveillance cameras and an image of the suspect stealing the bicycle at 5:00 pm was captured.
Bicycle Description:
- Raleigh adult female mountain bike, grey in colour
Suspect Description:
- Male, white
- Approximately 25 to 30-years-old
- Medium build
- Short black hair with a ‘chinstrap’ beard
- Wearing brown shoes, khaki pants, black Adidas shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and carrying a grey backpack