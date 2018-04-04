Survey Could Help Guide Medical Care in Barrie

Would you like to take a survey? Might benefit your health in the long run. The survey is on behalf of the Barrie and Community Family Health Team, asking Barrie residents to answer questions to give perspective on local health and wellness issues in an effort to take the collective temperature of Barrie’s health needs. The whole thing was put together by students over at Georgian College’s Research Analyst Program and should take you about twenty minutes to fill out. Click here to take the survey.