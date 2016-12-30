Listen Live

Surveillance Cameras Do Help

Police Reminding Business Owners After Robbery

By News

York Regional Police are reminding business owners about the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment following a hold up in The Township of King. Authorities say yesterday evening a man entered a pharmacy brandishing a knife and demanded cash and prescription medication from the employee. Once he got what he wanted the suspect fled the store.
He is described as:

  • A white male
  • 16-20 years old
  • 5 foot 5 to 5 foot 8 with a slim build
  • 120 to 130 pounds
  • He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark coloured balaclava that covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crimestoppers.

 

Related posts

7 Easy-to-keep New Year’s Resolutions

Turn Your Car Into a Snow Tank!

WATCH: Will Ferrell’s Elf Recut as a Thriller

Five Stories That Prove 2016 Didn’t Suck

Game of Thrones is Still the Most Illegally Downloaded TV Show

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes