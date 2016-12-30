Surveillance Cameras Do Help
Police Reminding Business Owners After Robbery
York Regional Police are reminding business owners about the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment following a hold up in The Township of King. Authorities say yesterday evening a man entered a pharmacy brandishing a knife and demanded cash and prescription medication from the employee. Once he got what he wanted the suspect fled the store.
He is described as:
- A white male
- 16-20 years old
- 5 foot 5 to 5 foot 8 with a slim build
- 120 to 130 pounds
- He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark coloured balaclava that covered his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crimestoppers.