Surveillance Cameras Do Help

York Regional Police are reminding business owners about the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment following a hold up in The Township of King. Authorities say yesterday evening a man entered a pharmacy brandishing a knife and demanded cash and prescription medication from the employee. Once he got what he wanted the suspect fled the store.

He is described as:

A white male

16-20 years old

5 foot 5 to 5 foot 8 with a slim build

120 to 130 pounds

He was wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark coloured balaclava that covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crimestoppers.