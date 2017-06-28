SURPRISE: Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim launches today!

Tim Hortons has granted us Christmas in July bringing back Roll Up The Rim for Canada 150 starting today.

#RollUp150 #timhortons #toronto #canada150 My office this morning with a special edition rrrrrroll up the rim cup! A post shared by Mark Kendall Andrews (@kendallandrews5) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Canada’s favourite cup-rim-rolling-contest dropped seemingly out of nowhere very early Wednesday morning.

The secret is out! To mark #Canada150, a special edition RRRoll Up the Rim launches today! #RollUp150. https://t.co/ADvmpUAYEV pic.twitter.com/Lqnw8ZEYeC — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 28, 2017

The cups will be in Tim Hortons locations across the country starting today. The 2017 Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim is about a third of the size compared to the normal Roll Up The Rim contest. The normal 2017 contest printed a minimum of around 295 million cups and this special contest printed a minimum of 98 million cups. The Canada 150 contest lasts until July 21st or until supplies last.

The grand prize is 1 of 10 trips across Canada valued at $10,000.

Image courtesy of Tim Hortons.