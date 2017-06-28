Listen Live

SURPRISE: Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim launches today!

The contest lasts about three weeks.

By Food, Host Blogs

Tim Hortons has granted us Christmas in July bringing back Roll Up The Rim for Canada 150 starting today.

#RollUp150 #timhortons #toronto #canada150 My office this morning with a special edition rrrrrroll up the rim cup!

A post shared by Mark Kendall Andrews (@kendallandrews5) on

Canada’s favourite cup-rim-rolling-contest dropped seemingly out of nowhere very early Wednesday morning.

The cups will be in Tim Hortons locations across the country starting today. The 2017 Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim is about a third of the size compared to the normal Roll Up The Rim contest. The normal 2017 contest printed a minimum of around 295 million cups and this special contest printed a minimum of 98 million cups. The Canada 150 contest lasts until July 21st or until supplies last.

The grand prize is 1 of 10 trips across Canada valued at $10,000.

Image courtesy of Tim Hortons.

Related posts

kitty macgyver

Canada 150 Celebrations start today

KFC Changes Its Name

Beer Store launching beer pickup and delivery

Canada Day 150 Celebrations

High Park Baby Capybaras Named After Rush

The first Taco Bell Wedding takes place

WIN DINNER FOR 2 AT BARRIELICIOUS!

New Rock Hour – June 25, 2017