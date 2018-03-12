Surfing The Web Starts Costing More Today

Keeping up via the internet, playing games and watching movies costs more today for some users. Rogers is hiking prices for all but its cheapest plan by $8 a month (the cheapest plan will cost $4 a month more). Bell will hold off until April 1 and raise prices $5 a month. Both will up the penalty for going over data limits from $3 to $4 a gigabyte. They say they need the increase to cover the cost of upgrading their networks and meeting growing demand. Telus says it has no current plans to raise internet prices, though it did end bundled discounts in January. Statistics Canada says Canadian households spent an average of $594 on internet services in 2016, a 35.6 percent increase compared to 2012.