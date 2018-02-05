Superbowl? You Bet!

After last night’s thrilling Superbowl victory, a lot of people are collecting their winnings, or paying up on some of the bets they made today.

The Superbowl is one of the most heavily wagered sporting events in the world. Everything about the game can be bet on from the final score to how long the national anthem will run, to the coin toss, and even odds as to whether the fly-past will be precise.

Americans bet close to $5 billion on the various outcomes at the Superbowl. Some feel it makes the event more exciting. For Victoria Cowell, the last two minutes of the game was very tense. She knew she had a chance at winning the Samsung 65″ 4K ultra high definition curved screen TV in the ROCK 95 Superpool.

It would have been great to be at her place when the hail-may pass by Tom Brady was dropped in the end zone and it became clear that the final score would stand at 41-33 which made her the Grand Prize winner in the Super Pool contest!

Thanks to Simcoe Audio Video for providing the TV that made the contest so much fun, and thanks to everyone who took part to make it one of the most exciting Superbowl events ever.