Super Pool Party!

The stage is set for Superbowl 51 as the Atlanta Falcons emerged out of the National Football Conference to take on the New England Patriots who will make a record breaking 9th appearance in the Championship Final. The game will be played Sunday February 5th at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas.

The hype gets underway starting this week, and so does your chance to get in on a fun football party here in Barrie with a chance to win a Samsung 60-inch 4K TV complete with Surround Sound System courtesy of Simcoe Audio Video! We’ll be at Pie Wood Fire Pizza Joint waterfront location for the big game. You can instantly win your way onto the Super Pool Grid by calling in to win this week and next, or come out to Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint for a chance to qualify to get onto the board. Kickoff time is 6:30pm.

Listen in to win your way onto the Grid and come out to join the fun for a chance to win the Grand Prize Home Entertainment Centre.