Sunrise Records Moving In To 70 HMV Locations

It looks like as far as Sunrise Records is concerned, where one door closes another one opens. The independent Canadian music and movie retailer will be moving into 70 vacant HMV locations.

Earlier this year, HMV announced its closure of 102 Canadian locations. According to reports, the chain had been losing a whopping $100 000 per day.

Apparently Sunrise Records, who were forced to close two locations in downtown Toronto in 2014, sees this as an opportunity to tap into the vinyl market, which has seen a steady growth in popularity over the last few years.