Sunnidale Park
Sunday May 28th
11am-2pm
The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County has decided to join the nation-wide movement to hold one Walk for Alzheimer’s for all of Simcoe County on May 28, 2017 at the Dorian Parker Centre located within Sunnidale Park, in Barrie. Our goal is to raise funds for programs and services provided to families in our region who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Registration is at 11am
Walk is at 12pm
Prizes and refreshments at 1pm