Listen Live

Summertime Blues Weekend

Owen Sound hosts 1st Major Outdoor Festival of the Summer!

By Host Blogs, Music

Image result for summertime blues fest owen sound 2017This weekend, the Summertime Blues Festival touches down at Kelso Beach Park in Owen Sound.  It’s the first big outdoor festival of the season and features two heavy-duty days of music this Friday and Saturday.

Friday nights lineup features the music of Colin James, multiple Grammy Award winner Buddy Guy, blues guitarist, singer-songwriter Matt Anderson, hard-hitting blues outfit The Trevor MacKenzie Band, and multi-genre artist based out of Barrie Lyric Dubee.

Image result for the sheepdogs

Saturday’s  line-up rocks with 80’s punk-rockers Teenage Head, indie rockers Yukon Blonde, The Glorious Sons, The Bahamas and the Sheepdogs will round out the entertainment.

If you like live music outdoors, this is going to be a fun show for you to take in.  For tickets and info click here.

Related posts

Watch: Gord Downie Appointed To Order Of Canada

Win Tickets to U2 in Toronto

WATCH: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Drums with the Foo Fighters