Summertime Blues Weekend

This weekend, the Summertime Blues Festival touches down at Kelso Beach Park in Owen Sound. It’s the first big outdoor festival of the season and features two heavy-duty days of music this Friday and Saturday.

Friday nights lineup features the music of Colin James, multiple Grammy Award winner Buddy Guy, blues guitarist, singer-songwriter Matt Anderson, hard-hitting blues outfit The Trevor MacKenzie Band, and multi-genre artist based out of Barrie Lyric Dubee.

Saturday’s line-up rocks with 80’s punk-rockers Teenage Head, indie rockers Yukon Blonde, The Glorious Sons, The Bahamas and the Sheepdogs will round out the entertainment.

If you like live music outdoors, this is going to be a fun show for you to take in. For tickets and info click here.