Listen Live

Summertime Blues Festival

Full Line-Up now released!

By Host Blogs, Music

Image may contain: 1 person, guitar
One of the hottest outdoor festival lineups of the summer has been announced and it will be staged at Kelso Beach Park this June in Owen Sound.  The Summertime Blues Festival returns to Owen Sound bigger than ever and featuring a two day line-up of new and classic-rock artists.

Image result for summertime blues fest owen sound 2017

Headlining acts include Buddy Guy, Colin James, John K and Steppenwolf.

Image result for summertime blues fest owen sound 2017

 

Also on the line up, Glorious Sons, The Sheepdogs, and 80’s punk rockers Teenage Head.

Image result for glorious sons

Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10am.  For tickets and more info click here.

Related posts

Arkells Share New Song ‘Knocking At The Door’

Wintersleep, Pup Listed As Headliners For Northern Ontario’s River & Sky Fest

Real-Life Clowns Say the ‘It’ Movie is Ruining Business