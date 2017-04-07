

One of the hottest outdoor festival lineups of the summer has been announced and it will be staged at Kelso Beach Park this June in Owen Sound. The Summertime Blues Festival returns to Owen Sound bigger than ever and featuring a two day line-up of new and classic-rock artists.

Headlining acts include Buddy Guy, Colin James, John K and Steppenwolf.

Also on the line up, Glorious Sons, The Sheepdogs, and 80’s punk rockers Teenage Head.

Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10am. For tickets and more info click here.