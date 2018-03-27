Summertime Blues 2018

The line-up for the Summertime Blues Festival at Kelso Beach Park in Owen Sound has just been announced and it’s going to be staged on the Canada Day long weekend with performances on the Friday and Saturday night June 29th & 30th .

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will headline the Saturday night series together with Pat Travers and other special guest. On the Friday night, headlining will be Serena Ryder and Alan Doyle, with Matt Mayes and others still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am through Ticketmaster and be listening with ROCK 95 this week to Beat the Box Office and win tickets before they go on sale.