Summerfest Gives Way To RibFest

Summerfest in Innisfil won’t be the same this year. First off, it’s moving from Innisfil beach park to the back parking lot at the Innisfil Rec Centre and Yonge and Innisfil Beach Road. Secondly

it’ll be called Innisfil Ribfest. Rod Boynton of Innisfil Community Events Corporation (ICECORP) made the announcement at the weekend. Available space is part of the reason for the change of venue. As for the change in focus, Boynton said ‘ribbing’ is a huge draw, ICECORP hoping to cash on its popularity to raise even more money for local charities. The midway and marketplace will be back, as well as a long list of entertainers. There will also be a wrestling card, featuring a charity match between two Innisfil firefighers – Ryan and Eric – one with wrestling in his blood (his dad was known as ‘The Terminator’). Ribfest takes place June 23-25. For more, listen to our interviews below with Rod Boynton, the firefighters and wrestler ‘ Rage’…

As for those two firefighters…and Rage…