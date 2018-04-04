Listen Live

Sudden Death Investigation Underway in Orillia

Forty-Eight Year Old Woman Pronounced Dead At Hospital

By News

The OPP are investigating a sudden death in Orillia. First responders were called to a Gill Street address around 4:00 Tuesday morning, Rama Paramedics arrived first to tend to a 48-year-old woman. The woman was taken to hospital shortly after police arrival, and was pronounced deceased there. The Orillia Crime Unit has since begun an investigation into this incident, as investigators say more information may come to light after an upcoming autopsy.

