Styx to Debut New Technology

Styx is coming to Casino Rama this fall, but tomorrow night, the band will be making rock ‘n roll history by introducing a brand new technology from the stage for the hearing impaired. The band has teamed up with Opticon hearing specialists to bring awareness and to showcase the new technology live from the PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Engineers will broadcast the final show of the Styx U.S. summer tour in New Jersey allowing 100’s of thousands to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes with the exact sound produced through the control board at the show sent directly to their hearing aids through the internet.

Listeners wearing this special Oticon Opn™ device will receive in real time the exact same audio feed the live audience will hear at the PNC Bank Arts Center tomorrow night. In the U.S. 48 million people are hearing impaired. In Canada, there are over 3 million people who are hard of hearing.

Oticon’s family of Internet-connected hearing aids can communicate directly with a full range of connected devices. Wearers can listen to TV; connect with doorbells, smoke detectors, and other smart devices; and even get the weather—all through their hearing aids.

To hear more about the upcoming N.J. show from the manager of Styx and the Vice-President of Marketing for Opticon click here.