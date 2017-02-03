Listen Live

Styx Drummer Sued for Injuring Fan With Drumstick

She is seeking medical expenses and lost income

STYX’s drummer Todd Sucherman is being sued by a fan who claims she suffered facial injuries after he allegedly threw a drumstick in the audience at a 2015 concert in Georgia.

The lawsuit claims he didn’t give “timely and proper warning to allow [the fan] to fully protect herself from injury”. She’s seeking damages including medical expenses and lost income.

TMB Productions is also named in the lawsuit who “owned, operated or managed the band STYX in its musical performances” at the time of the incident.

