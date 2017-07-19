Stumbling Man Also A Wanted Man

A wanted man didn’t exactly hide from the law. Barrie Police say an officer out on patrol spotted a man stumbling around the corner of Bayfield and Cundles, around 8:00 Tuesday night. Worried the guy may not be able to take care of himself, the officer picked up the 43-year-old man, only to discover the fella had an outstanding arrest warrant. The suspect was taken back to the stationhouse to sober up and be criminally charged.