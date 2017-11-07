Study Assesses Simcoe Muskoka High School Students Mental and Physical Well Being

They say teen years can be tough, but a new glimpse from the local health unit is showing how tough. A new study is out, looking at the physical and mental health of high school students in our region, along with potential for substance abuse. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says one in four high school students say they’ve got fair to poor mental health. “This is the first time we have been able to get a comprehensive picture of local youth health,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. “We know that the adolescent years are tough ones, but there are some situations here that are particularly striking, and pose a long-term risk to their health.” The study shows physical activity rates drop significantly when kids enter high school, and barely a third are getting enough sleep at night. Meanwhile, the older kids get, the more likely they are to try drugs, while the number one substance being abused by kids in Simcoe and Muskoka is alcohol. You can read more through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.