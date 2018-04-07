Listen Live

Students Offering Family Portraits For The Right Price… Free

Class Project With An Altruistic Angle

A class project has turned into an exercise in “giving back”. Several Georgian College Digital Photography students are today taking free family portrait shots for folks who otherwise wouldn’t have the coin. Joseph Smith, one of the students behind the camera, says it’s a collaborative effort.

He says it’s not just a project for business students and photographers, they’ve roped in some stylists too.

Smith figures every family needs a decent portrait, if only for posterity.

While the focus is on family portraits, Joseph says he’s not in a position to define what constitutes “family”.

Everything goes down at the new downtown Barrie Georgian College campus from 10:00 until 4:00 today. Spots still available.

