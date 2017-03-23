Student Lands Internship On ‘The Tonight Show’ By Rapping

Forget everything school taught you about the perfect resume, and check out how Washington State University student Jake Sirianni lands himself an internship on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon.

The student from Washington State University, decided to share all of his qualifications through rap, with his own version of Blackalicious’s “Alphabet Aerobics” that was also used on The Tonight Show in 2014 with Daniel Radcliffe rapping through the alphabet.

With Fallon holding up the alphabet as his backdrop behind him, the university student raps from A through Z stating “here’s my declaration: dedicated, diligent and driven. Looking for an intern? Well, I recommend you listen cause editing’s my gift, entertainment is my craft. Put two and two together, and you’ve got yourself some popular math.”

His mad rapping skills got the attention of Fallon and also landed him an internship at the show as well, talk about standing out from the crowd.

Would you go to this extent for an internship? Check out the video below!