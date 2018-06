Barrie – STREET GARAGE SALE 8AM-1PM AT BLACK ASH TRAIL

WE’RE HAVING A STREET FULL OF GARAGE SALES. LOTS OF ITEMS TO CHOOSE FROM. HOUSEHOLD DECOR, TOOLS, OLD PICTURES, BEDDING, NICE CLOTHING FOR MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN, TOYS, JEWELRY, KNIC KNACS, SMALL FURNITURE. THAT’S JUST AT ONE OF THE GARAGE SALES.

DON’T MISS THIS ONE. STARTS AT 8AM!!

8AM-1PM

CLOSEST INTERSECTION IS ARDAGH AND MAPLETON.