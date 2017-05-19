Listen Live

Storm Wreaks Havoc In Region

Power Still Out In Many Areas

By News

Well, that was a wicked wind that blew past yesterday. Sideways rain. Some shingles blow off roofs in many neighbourhoods. A few backyard gazebos blown over. Environment Canada says the wind peaked at 85 kph at Borden. It appears a downburst hit the Holland Marsh where a tractor trailer was blown over on Highway 400. Multiple trees were uprooted as well. Nickel-sized hail was reported in Newmarket and Aurora. There still may be debris blocking some roads this morning. And there are scattered power outages Hydro One is still working on, particularly through Muskoka. It could be late this afternoon before everyone it lit up again.

banner image: OPP

Related posts

Changing Of The Guard At Barrie Police

Victoria Day

Two Arrested Twice By Same Officer

OMB Replacement Welcome News to Oro Medonte Mayor

Driver Charged After Vehicle Rear Ended in Alcona

Group Of Kids Sought After Adjala-Tosorontio Barn Fire

UPDATE: Motorcyclist Rushed to Toronto Hospital After Innisfil Crash

Careful With Those Fidget Spinners

Locks Will Be ‘Locked’ This Weekend On Trent-Severn Waterway