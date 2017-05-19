Storm Wreaks Havoc In Region

Well, that was a wicked wind that blew past yesterday. Sideways rain. Some shingles blow off roofs in many neighbourhoods. A few backyard gazebos blown over. Environment Canada says the wind peaked at 85 kph at Borden. It appears a downburst hit the Holland Marsh where a tractor trailer was blown over on Highway 400. Multiple trees were uprooted as well. Nickel-sized hail was reported in Newmarket and Aurora. There still may be debris blocking some roads this morning. And there are scattered power outages Hydro One is still working on, particularly through Muskoka. It could be late this afternoon before everyone it lit up again.

banner image: OPP