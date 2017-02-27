Storm Chasers Give Bill Paxton Epic Tribute

Bill Paxton passed away on February 25th, due to complications from surgery. He is best known for his roles in Titanic, Aliens, Edge of Tomorrow, Apollo 13 and Twister.

Storm chasers banded together over the weekend to pay tribute to the late actor, who famously portrayed a storm chaser in Twister. His role helped put them on the map so they literally did the same for him.

Hundreds of professionals and enthusiasts used Facebook groups to coordinate a plan to spell out ‘BP’ on Radar maps.

Folks are getting their dots into position pic.twitter.com/vnq9rZNKY9 — Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) February 26, 2017

Awesome tribute being made in memory of Bill Paxton by storm spotters and chasers using the @spotternetwork!!! #BillPaxton #Twister pic.twitter.com/Mm39Kv7lCk — Freddy McKinney – WX (@FreddyMcKinneyR) February 26, 2017

Storm chasers honor their heroes. RIP Bill Paxton, you defined a generation of young meteorology nuts. pic.twitter.com/MvgussJoR8 — Sean Ernst (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) February 26, 2017

Before his death, Bill Paxton was set to reprise his role as Master Sergeant Farell in a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow.