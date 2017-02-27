Listen Live

Storm Chasers Give Bill Paxton Epic Tribute

He helped put them on the map with 'Twister'

Bill Paxton passed away on February 25th, due to complications from surgery. He is best known for his roles in Titanic, Aliens, Edge of Tomorrow, Apollo 13 and Twister.

Storm chasers banded together over the weekend to pay tribute to the late actor, who famously portrayed a storm chaser in Twister. His role helped put them on the map so they literally did the same for him.

Hundreds of professionals and enthusiasts used Facebook groups to coordinate a plan to spell out ‘BP’ on Radar maps.

Before his death, Bill Paxton was set to reprise his role as Master Sergeant Farell in a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow.

