Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Lead Singer

And debut new single "Meadow"

The long wait is over. Stone Temple Pilots have revealed their new singer – former X Factor contestant Jeff Gutt. His first performance with the band was this week at the Troubadour in Hollywood.

The band debuted their first single with Gutt as their lead singer yesterday as well.

There were thousands of applications submitted to STP’s public search for a new singer after the departure of Chester Bennington in 2015. Rumours that Jeff Gutt was selected started as early as last November, just two months after he auditioned.

