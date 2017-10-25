Stone Temple Pilots Have A New Lead Singer

Fifteen thousand people submitted applications in the hopes that they’d be chosen to be Stone Temple Pilots new lead singer. After months of sifting through the applications, STP’s bassist Dean DeLeo has confirmed the band has found a singer, but they aren’t revealing who it is just yet.

Two names that have been circulated by fans are “X Factor” contestant Jeff Gutt and Filipino vocalist John Borja. Gutt was allegedly spotted rehearsing with the group in May. Borja recently applied for a U.S. work visa and has hinted at joining the band. DeLeo says the internet rumours about the new lead singer are “all rubbish” and just an opportunity for people to do some self-promotion.

Scott Weiland the band’s original vocalist passed away nearly two years ago and his replacement, Chester Bennington died just three months ago. The band’s last live performance was with Bennington for a one-off reunion show in California last March.

The band is currently promoting the twenty-fifth anniversary expanded reissue of STP’s debut album, “Core”.