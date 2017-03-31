Stolen Vehicle Involved in Barrie Hit and Run

A stolen car didn’t get very far before getting smucked up. Barrie Police got the call around 8:30 Friday morning, that a sedan was swiped from right out of a Wellington St. driveway. A brief time later, police learned of a crash at Minet’s Point and Lakeshore Drive, apparently involving the stolen vehicle. They say it rear ended another vehicle before taking off. Witnesses said the driver was male, but that’s about it. Call the cops at (705)725-7025 if you have any info.