Stolen Goods Recovered During Barrie Drug Bust

A drug bust in Barrie lead police to recover lots of stolen goods. Officers were at the Quality Inn on Hart Drive last Tuesday, to search a suspect vehicle in the parking lot. That lead officers to take a peak in a room there, which lead to not only two arrests and the seizure of some drugs, but also the recovery of some snowboards and skis reported stolen in October. A 25-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are facing appropriate charges.