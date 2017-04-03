Listen Live

Stolen Credit Card Left At The Scene of the Crime

Stolen Card Used to Try and Buy Vacuums

By News

Credit Card Fraudster Left Evidence BehindCops say a bad guy ran off without his stolen credit card. A suspect went into the Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Barrie’s south end last Wednesday afternoon, and police say he tried to buy two vacuum cleaners at $1,400 a pop. The cashier asked for some ID to back up the credit card, and that’s when investigators say the suspect tried to grab the credit card before running out. He didn’t get the card, but he did get away. Investigators think he’s behind a similar crime in Belleville too. The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • 5’6”
  • medium build
  • Short dark hair
  • unshaven
  • Tattoo on left hand.
  • Wearing a black and white baseball hat, black sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2667, jwatt@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

Toque Left At Scene of Alliston Crime

About 500 Bucks in Razor Blades Taken From Barrie Store

Living In North Simcoe-Muskoka Could Be Bad For Your Heart

Stunt Driving Charges Laid Against A Dozen Drivers On Highway 400

Canada Joins EpiPen Recall

UPDATE: Orillia Sexual Assault Victim Let The Suspect In

Emission Tests Now Free

McDonald’s Online Career Page Compromised

Suspect May Be Sporting a Brand New Necklace