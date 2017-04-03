Stolen Credit Card Left At The Scene of the Crime

Cops say a bad guy ran off without his stolen credit card. A suspect went into the Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Barrie’s south end last Wednesday afternoon, and police say he tried to buy two vacuum cleaners at $1,400 a pop. The cashier asked for some ID to back up the credit card, and that’s when investigators say the suspect tried to grab the credit card before running out. He didn’t get the card, but he did get away. Investigators think he’s behind a similar crime in Belleville too. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

5’6”

medium build

Short dark hair

unshaven

Tattoo on left hand.

Wearing a black and white baseball hat, black sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2667, jwatt@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.